Dogs help St. Helena High School students de-stress during finals

A passel of pooches visited St. Helena High School at lunch on Tuesday to help students relax during an intense week of finals. School Resource Officer Melissa Brown organized the event after teacher Madeline Breazeale suggested doing something to help students de-stress during finals. The high school's leadership class suggested dogs. Five dogs were on hand as the lunch hour began, surrounded by students eager to pet them. Brown said local dog owners volunteered to bring their dogs.