 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dogs help St. Helena High School students de-stress during finals

A passel of pooches visited St. Helena High School at lunch on Tuesday to help students relax during an intense week of finals. School Resource Officer Melissa Brown organized the event after teacher Madeline Breazeale suggested doing something to help students de-stress during finals. The high school's leadership class suggested dogs. Five dogs were on hand as the lunch hour began, surrounded by students eager to pet them. Brown said local dog owners volunteered to bring their dogs.

A first study of its kind has revealed a possible meaning behind the famous dog tilt. Buzz’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News