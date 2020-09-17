Don’t make me cook please … Freshness in a bowl!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By the time of this publication, the worst of the heatwave should be over! But the weeks to come will still be warm and the air poor. The thought of cooking and even barbecuing at the moment seems unbearable. So, following on my esteemed fellow board member Stacey Bressler’s article “Cool Soups for Hot Days,” it seems fitting to offer a refreshing part deux: Gazpacho!

Right now I can’t imagine eating anything else. The coolness of the vegetables, the texture of crisp toppings makes for a refreshing and satisfying meal. Most of us know gazpacho as an Andalusian tomato-based mixture of fresh raw vegetables (cucumbers, onions and peppers), bread, olive oil, garlic vinegar and spices. Puree all together, or do a half puree and half chopped vegetables to your taste. Topped with croutons, more chopped vegetables and a drizzle of good olive oil, you’re ready to eat.