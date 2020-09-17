Don’t make me cook please … Freshness in a bowl!

By the time of this publication, the worst of the heatwave should be over! But the weeks to come will still be warm and the air poor. The thought of cooking and even barbecuing at the moment seems unbearable. So, following on my esteemed fellow board member Stacey Bressler’s article “Cool Soups for Hot Days,” it seems fitting to offer a refreshing part deux: Gazpacho!
Right now I can’t imagine eating anything else. The coolness of the vegetables, the texture of crisp toppings makes for a refreshing and satisfying meal. Most of us know gazpacho as an Andalusian tomato-based mixture of fresh raw vegetables (cucumbers, onions and peppers), bread, olive oil, garlic vinegar and spices. Puree all together, or do a half puree and half chopped vegetables to your taste. Topped with croutons, more chopped vegetables and a drizzle of good olive oil, you’re ready to eat.
Gazpacho is a Roman creation, invented when the Roman legion carried bread, garlic, salt, olive oil and vinegar along the roads of the Empire. They made it to their taste while adding whatever vegetables they could find. Tomatoes, of course, were not in the original version as they hadn’t made their way to Europe yet. My husband learned to make a tomato-less version while traveling in Spain. Yellow and orange peppers are the main ingredients, with a healthy dose of cumin.
Other types of gazpacho include Malaga’s ajo blanco made with white garlic, bread, almonds, vinegar, olive oil, and grapes. A green version with fresh herbs like basil, coriander, mint and parsley combined with green vegetables like endive, lettuce and green peppers is a super-refreshing starter. Salmorejo is a version topped with Iberico ham and chopped hard-boiled eggs. In Portugal, it’s topped with grilled sardines. Both are great ways to add a protein element for a perfect meal.
All of these ingredients can make their way into your market basket at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. But if you want to just “grab and go,” try Chef Andrea’s delicious Italian gazpacho. It has a perfect spicy bite to help weather these hot days.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors, an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena and sends a huge note of appreciation and thanks to our devoted firefighters, who tirelessly work to protect our lives, homes and land.
