The Flynn Creek Circus returns to Calistoga with its new "Out of Hat" 2019 show July 11-14.
The show is billed as an “All-human circus tale” with “Physics, Magic, and the Rabbit’s Perspective…Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two-headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat."
The traveling circus, based in Mendocino, has found success in Calistoga in recent years. Under the Big Top, the show includes trapeze acts, tightrope walkers, acrobats, and dancers. This year the event again promises awe-inspiring acts with extraordinary human feats of balance, and coordination.
Joining the circus this year are world famous ‘gentlemen jugglers’ Kris and Harrison Kremo from Switzerland.
Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27.
The Circus will also conduct a daily circus camp for ages 7-14 to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 8-12. Students will experience the thrills of tumbling, juggling, swinging trapeze, tight wire, and partner acrobatics in a safe and encouraging environment. The workshop will be completed by a student performance.
For tickets, information or to register for circus camp visit flynncreekcircus.com.