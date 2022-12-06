Dramatic reading of 'A Christmas Carol' in St. Helena

FOR THE STAR
Hear "A Christmas Carol” dramatically read by Pastor Burke Owens, with seasonal carols on piano and cello by Terry Winn and Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St.
Charles Dickens’ timeless classic — filled with ghostly visions, social lessons and remarkable characters — entertains, touches and inspires. Dickens often read it aloud in the years after it was published in 1843. In time it became a holiday tradition for many, shared among family and friends.
Seasonal refreshments and beverages will be provided, with a suggested donation of $20, to support Our Town St. Helena's affordable housing efforts. Call 707-963-2839 or email
info@sthelenaunitedmethodistcburch.org for more information. Tickets are available to purchase at the door beginning at 5:30 p.m. the day of the show.
Directed by Sean Anders and co-written by Anders and John Morris, the holiday film releases in theaters Nov. 11 and on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.
From Our Napa Valley Register Readers: 90 Elf on the Shelf ideas
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by
Mary Jaime
Elf on the Shelf
Sarah Keller
Elf on the Shelf
Shanni Poad Barry
Elf on the Shelf
Sheena Mallo
Elf on the Shelf
Sheena Mallo
Elf on the Shelf
Sherry Daniels
Elf on the Shelf
Sarah Keller
Elf on the Shelf
Erin Principe
Elf on the Shelf
James Fontaine
Elf on the Shelf
Akvilina Kazenaite Rieger
Elf on the Shelf
Alicia Doke
Elf on the Shelf
Amanda Hammond
Elf on the Shelf
Ann Brewer
Elf on the Shelf
Brad Harthun
Elf on the Shelf
Brandy Smith
Elf on the Shelf
Brittney Kristine Cox
Elf on the Shelf
Dana Fulton
Elf on the Shelf
Danelle Kawasaki
Elf on the Shelf
Jennifer Horak-Schilling
Elf on the Shelf
Jessie Willis Krum
Elf on the Shelf
Kris McElravy Schmaus
Elf on the Shelf
Lisa Stricker McFarland
Elf on the Shelf
Lynn Sangrey
Elf on the Shelf
Patricia Furman
Elf on the Shelf
Rachel Wahlstrom
Elf on the Shelf
Stefani Zygmond
Elf on the Shelf
Stefani Zygmond
Elf on the Shelf
Teri Osborne
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Amy Bourdeau, Calistoga
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Angela Barner, Napa
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Amy Bourdeau, Calistoga
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Jessica of Napa
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Maira Garcia, Napa
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Maira Garcia, Napa
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Maira Garcia, Napa
Elf on the Shelf
"Our elf, Chooter, made some “elf food” which consisted of noodles, jellybeans, marshmallows, and syrup!" -- Jaymie Rogers, Napa
Elf on the Shelf
"Our elf, Chooter, was tied up to the LEGO table by the villains!" -- Jaymie Rogers, Napa
Elf on the Shelf
"This is my 4-year-old's elf, Scats. His first night back and the train thought he was an burgler so they tied him up!" -- Submitted by Sabrina, Napa.
Elf on the Shelf
"With our family expecting our second baby, our elf, Chooter, turned our sons LEGO men into “babies” to show his practice for the arrival of sister!" -- Jaymie Rogers, Napa
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Elsa Ruiz
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Elsa Ruiz
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Elf on a Shelf crosses paths with Elsa.
Photo courtesy of Geri Tapparo
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Elf on the Shelf Donner hangs with his friend Duffy.
Photo courtesy of Reesie P.
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Courtesy of Debbie Fisher
Elf on the Shelf
Photo courtesy of Crista Grech
Elf on the Shelf
Photo courtesy of Crista Grech
Elf on a Shelf
Courtesy photo
Elf on a Shelf
Courtesy photo
Elf on the Shelf
Photo courtesy of Elsa Ruiz
Elf on the Shelf
Photo courtesy of Alicia A Marron.
Elf on the Shelf
Photo courtesy of Alicia A Marron.
Elf on the Shelf
Photo courtesy of Jenny Knox.
Elf on the Shelf
Photo courtesy of Jenny Knox.
Elf on the Shelf
Naughty little elf wrote on this baby's forehead while he was sleeping.
Submitted by
Lori Hooper
Elf on the Shelf
Submitted by Sarah Lewis MacDonald, St. Helena
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!