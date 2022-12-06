 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dramatic reading of 'A Christmas Carol' in St. Helena

'A Christmas Carol'

Pastor Burke Owens will read Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" on Dec. 21 at the St. Helena United Methodist Church.

 Burke Owens photo

Hear "A Christmas Carol” dramatically read by Pastor Burke Owens, with seasonal carols on piano and cello by Terry Winn and Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St.

Charles Dickens’ timeless classic — filled with ghostly visions, social lessons and remarkable characters — entertains, touches and inspires. Dickens often read it aloud in the years after it was published in 1843. In time it became a holiday tradition for many, shared among family and friends.

Seasonal refreshments and beverages will be provided, with a suggested donation of $20, to support Our Town St. Helena's affordable housing efforts. Call 707-963-2839 or email info@sthelenaunitedmethodistcburch.org for more information. Tickets are available to purchase at the door beginning at 5:30 p.m. the day of the show.

