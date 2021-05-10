 Skip to main content
Drought reminder: St. Helena's Sulphur Creek is dry

Sulphur Creek
Mariam Hansen photo

Sulphur Creek, seen here near the bridge at Pope and Allison, is bone-dry after a season in which St. Helena received less than a third of its normal rainfall. St. Helena remains in a Phase II water emergency, and water rationing is in effect.

