The police departments of American Canyon, Calistoga, Napa, St. Helena and Yountville, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Kaiser Permanente will collect unused medication and used syringes and needles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Residents are encouraged to bring their unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications to one of six collection locations. It is recommended that any personal information on medication containers be removed or blacked out before dropping them off.
Additionally, these one-day collection sites can legally accept federally-designated “controlled” substances that include many highly addictive prescription medications such as morphine and OxyContin, as well as illegal narcotics such as LSD and ecstasy.
Home-generated needles, syringes, epinephrine auto-injectors, etc. will be accepted for disposal at all of the sites. State law prohibits the disposal of these in trash or recycling containers.
Ideally, sharps should only be transported in an approved container obtained from a physician or pharmacy. A tightly sealed, leak- and puncture-resistant container with a lid, such as a bleach bottle, coffee can, or other similar container, is an acceptable alternative for transportation of sharp objects to the site. These containers should be labeled as “sharps,” officials said.
This service is free and anonymous.
Collection event site are:
You have free articles remaining.
— American Canyon Police Department, 911 Donaldson Way East, American Canyon
— Calistoga Police Department, 1235 Washington St., Calistoga
— Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices – East Parking Lot (hosted by Napa Police Department), 3285 Claremont Way, Napa
— Napa County Sheriff’s Office, 1535 Airport Blvd., Napa
— St. Helena Police Department, 1480 Main St., St. Helena
— Yountville Police Department, 1950 Mulberry St., Yountville