Mike Thompson

Congressman Mike Thompson presented the UpValley Family Centers with a congressional proclamation for their commitment to service to the community, on Aug. 24 at the Centers' Back to School celebration. He is seen here with Programs Director Indira Lopez and Executive Director Jenny Ocón.

“Drug Trends 2019/What You Need to Know” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School. There will be speakers from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, Aldea Children & Family Services, and the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office. For information contact Regina Penna at the UpValley Family Centers at 965-5010 or rpenna@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.

