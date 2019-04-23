“Drug Trends 2019/What You Need to Know” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School. There will be speakers from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, Aldea Children & Family Services, and the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office. For information contact Regina Penna at the UpValley Family Centers at 965-5010 or rpenna@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
