Land Trust of Napa County announced that Kellie Duckhorn recently joined its board of trustees.
Duckhorn has been the general manager at Baldacci Family Vineyards since 2015.
“As a life-long resident of this beautiful valley, I had no idea what amazing, behind-the-scenes work is being conducted by the Land Trust,” said Duckhorn.
Duckhorn grew up around her parents’ Napa Valley winery, Duckhorn Vineyards, working her first harvest when she was 12 years old. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree at UC Berkeley.