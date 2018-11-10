Nadalié USA announced David Duckhorn as the company’s chief financial officer.
Duckhorn joins the Nadalié team after spending the previous 12 years in Shanghai, most recently as CEO for the EVE F&B Group.
A Napa Valley native, Duckhorn spent his formative years in St. Helena participating in all aspects of his family’s winery, Duckhorn Vineyards.
His upbringing in the wine industry led to the desire to focus his studies in agri-business at California State University Fresno, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Finance followed by a Master in Business Administration from the University of California-Berkeley.