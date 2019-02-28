Lt. Col. (Ret.) Consuelo Castillo Kickbusch, founder of Educational Achievement Services, Inc., will discuss “Valuing Diversity” in a parent education workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the St. Helena High School auditorium.
Kickbusch will provide participants with the different dimensions of diversity in today’s environment. Learning to accommodate cultural differences is important for students and parents in order to be successful in the school environment and their future careers. Moreover, it is important in parenting and education as well.
Kickbusch will provide her personal story of challenges and triumphs as a child of the barrio who succeeded in spite of many cultural, social and educational obstacles. She guides her audience to a better understanding of cultural differences and similarities as she emphasizes the appreciation of diverse cultures and their contributions to society.
Hispanic Business Magazine recently included Kickbusch as one of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics in America.
The free event will be presented in Spanish with English translation. Child care is available for kids 3 and older.
For more information, call Mary Allen at 967-2708.