Egyptologist joins Saint Helena Forum for virtual discussion of female pharaohs

The Saint Helena Forum will host a free virtual discussion about "When Women Ruled: Feminine power in Egypt’s Fertile Crescent," with Egyptologist Kara Cooney in conversation with Forum Board Member and consulting museum expert Peggy Loar, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Kathlyn (Kara) Cooney is a professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA. Specializing in craft production, coffin studies, and economies in the ancient world, Cooney received her Ph.D. in Egyptology from Johns Hopkins University. In 2005, she was co-curator of Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Cooney produced "Out of Egypt," a comparative archaeology TV series which aired in 2009 on the Discovery Channel and is available on Netflix and Amazon.
Cooney's latest book, "When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt," explores the lives of six remarkable female pharaohs, from Hatshepsut to Cleopatra, and shines a light on our own perceptions of women in power today. Published by National Geographic Press, the book was released in 2018.
"When I was a kid I remember reading about Howard Carter opening Tutankhamen’s tomb and his descriptions of the treasure’s he found inside," said Doug Barr, co-founder of the Saint Helena Forum. "I remember at the time wondering if Carter's first thoughts upon entering the tomb were about the gold finery or about the young King’s mourning family and how he was the first to look into the dark space since the day, more than 3,000 years before, that they had, with tear-stained cheeks lain him to rest.
"Archeology combines art, science and imagination and reminds us how little, over the millennia, as human beings, we have actually changed. That and much more will be discussed in what I think will be a truly memorable presentation."
Founded in 2019, the Saint Helena Forum is a 501(c)3 grassroots, entirely volunteer organization, funded by donations, grants, sponsorships and memberships from Napa Valley residents and civic leaders. Its mission is to inform, inspire, and entertain every citizen of the region and beyond by providing access to a broad range of virtual and in-person humanities-based programs that take the form of lectures, panel discussions, interviews, symposia and master classes in music, dance, theater, and the visual arts.
Register for free at shforum.org.
