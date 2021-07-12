Egyptologist joins Saint Helena Forum for virtual discussion of female pharaohs

The Saint Helena Forum will host a free virtual discussion about "When Women Ruled: Feminine power in Egypt’s Fertile Crescent," with Egyptologist Kara Cooney in conversation with Forum Board Member and consulting museum expert Peggy Loar, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.

Kathlyn (Kara) Cooney is a professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA. Specializing in craft production, coffin studies, and economies in the ancient world, Cooney received her Ph.D. in Egyptology from Johns Hopkins University. In 2005, she was co-curator of Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Cooney produced "Out of Egypt," a comparative archaeology TV series which aired in 2009 on the Discovery Channel and is available on Netflix and Amazon.

Cooney's latest book, "When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt," explores the lives of six remarkable female pharaohs, from Hatshepsut to Cleopatra, and shines a light on our own perceptions of women in power today. Published by National Geographic Press, the book was released in 2018.