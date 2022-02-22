Elizabeth Heye: St. Helena's 'Running Mom'

Glancing out my den window onto Riesling Way, I rarely fail to see someone walking, jogging or pushing a stroller as part of a frequent routine. I’ve remarked to friends how much fun it is to view this parade as I sit idly behind my desk. They come in all sizes, shapes and ages, expressing emotions ranging from joy to varying degrees of anguish. Some come with friends and family members. A majority come with their dogs. Over the past two years, I’ve enjoyed this daily street show and have even picked out my favorites.

On the top of my list is The Running Mom. This is about her journey.

I first spotted Elizabeth Heye running up Riesling Way pushing a sturdy baby buggy without any apparent effort. As a onetime jock, I was impressed by her smooth-running style and apparent indifference to the task that lay in her hands and legs. A brief glimpse of color from the buggy disclosed a young girl dressed in a warm jacket, her head bouncing very little as her mom sped by.

As a one-time freelance reporter for the St. Helena Star, I’m always looking for a story to write and this one got my attention. So, the other day, I literally ran into the street to make her acquaintance. She was kind enough to stop for a few minutes and agree to tell me about herself and introduce me to her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Julia. Here’s the gist of that conversation:

The attractive, athletic young woman that awaited my questions breathed easier from her run than I did just jumping off the porch to talk with her. Elizabeth introduced me to Julia as her daughter and running partner; the two having been together on the local roads since Julia was barely able to sit up. It turns out, athletics is in her genes.

Julia’s mother, Elizabeth, was born and raised in St. Helena. She competed in elementary school with volleyball, swimming and soccer events and in high school with water polo and swimming. She picked up cycling with her father, Chris, just for fun. Elizabeth took all this high school experience up to Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington where she embarked on a major in French. She embarked on more athletics including being on the rowing team. That’s when she started to compete in triathlons which included swimming, running and biking. A busy girl …

Meeting her husband, Ryan, in college she traveled back to St. Helena to settle in and be part of her family still here in the area. She currently works for her dad who is involved in the wine industry. She started her own business teaching swimming lessons when the COVID crisis hit. She said Julia was always a part of her instruction program. But running was always a part of Elizabeth’s personal agenda.

Pressing for details, I asked Elizabeth a few basic questions.

How often does she run and how far? She replied, “Almost every day — sometimes twice a day — between four and eleven miles.”

Often, this takes her over to a quiet, low-traffic White Sulphur Springs Road where she and Julia can catch sight of deer and other animals along the way.

So, I continued, asking, Why?

"I like physical activity, and this builds up my endorphins. It’s very satisfying. Also, it makes for good, inexpensive childcare!”

A Running Mom with all the right answers.