Showcasing superb musicianship along with an amiable performing style, the Eloquence Ensemble will perform at the White Barn for one show only at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

The group will perform a concert of classical music in the Barn on a mid-winter's afternoon.

Listen as violinist Rachelle Davis, violist Beth Heid, cellist Gwyneth Davis, and pianist Elena Casanova present works by Fauré, Bach, Corelli, Kreisler, and women composers of the last century in the White Barn's cozy indoor theater.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, audience members are encouraged to wear them when inside the barn.

Doors open 30 minutes before show time. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission.

Tickets are $35 at thewhitebarn.org, or call 707-987-8225. The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.

Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained 60 famously misheard songs 'Tiny Dancer' by Elton John 'We Built This City' by Starship 'Drift Away' by Uncle Kracker 'Blank Space' by Taylor Swift 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen 'Baby Got Back' by Sir Mix-A-Lot 'Message in a Bottle' by The Police 'Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In' by Fifth Dimension 'Waterfalls' by TLC 'Smells like Teen Spirit' by Nirvana 'We Will Rock You' by Queen 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' by The Beatles 'I'm a Believer' by The Monkees 'Blinded by the Light' by Bruce Springsteen 'Bad Moon Rising' by Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Like a Virgin' by Madonna 'It's Gonna Be Me' by NSYNC 'Cups (When I'm Gone)' by Anna Kendrick/Pitch Perfect 'Work It' by Missy Elliott 'We Didn't Start the Fire' by Billy Joel 'Forget You' by CeeLo Green 'Desperado' by The Eagles 'Blurred Lines' by Robin Thicke 'Big Yellow Taxi' by Joni Mitchell 'Our Lips are Sealed' by The Go-Gos 'Stairway to Heaven' by Led Zeppelin 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)' by The Eurythmics 'Dancing Queen' by ABBA 'Papa Don't Preach' by Madonna 'Purple Haze' by Jimi Hendrix 'The Sidewinder Sleep Tonite' by R.E.M. 'Like a G6' by Far East Movement 'Two Tickets to Paradise' by Eddie Money 'Summertime Sadness' by Lana del Rey 'In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida (In the Garden of Eden)' by Iron Butterfly 'Addicted to Love' by Robert Palmer 'Take a Chance on Me' by ABBA 'SexyBack' by Justin Timberlake 'Vertigo' by U2 'Blowin' in the Wind' by Bob Dylan 'Piano Man' by Billy Joel 'Paradise City' by Guns N' Roses 'Shake It Off' by Taylor Swift 'Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds' by The Beatles 'Chasing Pavements' by Adele 'I Can See Clearly Now' by Johnny Nash 'Single Ladies' by Beyonce 'Little Talks' by Of Monsters and Men 'La Isla Bonita' by Madonna 'Livin' on a Prayer' by Bon Jovi 'You Sexy Thing' by Hot Chocolate 'We Are Family' by Sister Sledge 'You're the One That I Want' by John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' by Will Smith 'The Final Countdown' by Europe 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' by AC/DC 'Rio' by Duran Duran 'Don't Bring Me Down' by Electric Light Orchestra 'Rock and Roll All Nite' by Kiss 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin