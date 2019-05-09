Hi everyone,
I’ve got some wonderful news. You can access Ancestry.com at the Library. (This gives you a chance to visit with me!)
Also, we have resume and other job help resources online that you can access from home (or anywhere). There is also online homework help -- we do that too! Go on, take a look at shpl.org! JobNow for resume help and BrainFuse for homework help.
And someone just told me how you can help the Library at AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com). Just select Friends and Foundation St. Helena Public Library and AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the Library. How cool is that!
Helping Elsie with her column was library staff and library volunteer Terry Wood. For more information about the St. Helena Public Library, please visit shpl.org or call 707-963-5244.