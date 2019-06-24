Hi everybody,
Summer at the library is off to a great start! We are hosting breakfast at 10:45 a.m., Mondays through Fridays for youth 18 and under. The best part is it’s free and there’s no sign up! Just come enjoy a yummy meal with fun activities.
Did you know we have three Summer Reading Programs this year? Kids, teens, and adults! Kids get a fun toy for every 10 books they read, teens get a full size candy bar or other fun prize for each bingo they complete, plus a chance to win 6 Flags tickets! Adults get their choice of library bags and raffle tickets to win gift cards to local spots.
Meow for now!
Helping Elsie with her column is library staff and library volunteer Terry Wood. For more information about the St. Helena Public Library, please visit shpl.org or call 707-963-5244.