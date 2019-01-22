Hello again. Don’t spread this around, but I really have a hard time reading books. That’s why I like ebooks and tapes.
The trick for me was downloading on to my tiny iPhone. Chris showed me how and now it’s a breeze.
1. Just go to shpl.org and in the upper right corner click on ‘E-Books&E-Media”
2. Now the fun begins! The library has:
- Kanopy with documentaries, foreign and indie films.
- Hoopla with books, audiobooks, films and more.
- Library To Go with even more books and audios.
3. Be sure you have your library card number on hand. You’ll need that when setting up your accounts for each.
If you have any questions or problems my library people will help you. But don’t tell them I sent you. This is our secret.
Helping Elsie with her column was library staff and library volunteer Terry Wood. For more information about the St. Helena Public Library, please visit shpl.org or call 707-963-5244.