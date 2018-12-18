My name is Elsie and I live at the Library. It’s been my home for seven years after I did a stint at a shelter, so I have a cat’s eye view of everything of that goes on around here.
I am surrounded by 54,000 books, 6,000 audiobooks, and over 10,000 DVDs. It’s all free to borrow. How cool is that? Even the weekly programs and events. There is something for everyone.
I’ll be back next month to let you in on what’s new behind the scenes at our wonderful Library.
Meow
Helping Elsie with her column was library staff and library volunteer Terry Wood. For more information about the St. Helena Public Library, please visit shpl.org or call 707-963-5244.