Black comedy is close to my heart. I can’t tell you how excited I was when I found out that Darryl Littleton is coming to our own library on Feb. 13 to cele-brate Black History Month.
This gentleman is an accomplished stand-up comedian, author and pro-ducer. He's the associate curator for The Comedy Hall of Fame and an Emmy nominated writer for his work on the documentary, "Joan Rivers: Exit Laughing.” His first book, "Black Comedians on Black Comedy" was an instant classic, taught as part of the curriculum at USC and adapted into the Showtime documentary, "Why We Laugh." He was the executive producer and it was directed by Robert Townsend. Hope to see you there.
