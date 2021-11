A limited number of handmade ornaments based on Elsie the Library Cat, a permanent resident of the St. Helena Public Library, are exclusively available at Acres Home + Garden, 1219 Main St.

The 225 hand-blown glass ornaments were made in Poland and are expected to sell out in the next month.

Proceeds from the $60 ornaments benefit the nonprofit St. Helena Public Library, Friends & Foundation, which funds library programs and services, as well as part-time staffing.