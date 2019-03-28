Variety, rare opportunities, and interaction with artists.
That’s what fair-goers can expect at the fifth annual Engage Art Fair taking place Saturday and Sunday April 6-7, at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, as more than 40 local and visiting artists will occupy a specially, and dramatically designed indoor and outdoor venue.
The art fair is part of Sarafornia: Engage Calistoga in which artists, musicians, poets, both local and from far asunder will descend on Calistoga, beginning April 4. There will be 24 musicians, about as many wineries, and many downtown businesses participating.
The fair is a free event and runs from noon to 6 p.m.
The husband and wife team of NBC Pottery, Nikki Ballere Callnan and William Callnan III, will make a rare appearance at the fair. The couple, who live in Angwin, doesn’t participate in many art fairs. They create custom-made pottery with an organic edge and rustic flare.
They have a high-profile list of clients that includes Martha Stewart, all three of Thomas Keller’s restaurants — The French Laundry, Per Se and Ad Hoc.
They will also be creating works of art for the Four Season’s resort being built on Silverado Trail in Calistoga.
“What’s exciting in the last few years is that high-end restaurants have been embracing color in the ceramics,” William Callnan said. Previously, such restaurants adhered to white, black, and neutral colored plates.
Callnan spoke with enthusiasm about the fair, which the duo have participated in every year.
Much of their business is done by phone, Callnan said, so the fair gives them a chance to mix with the artistic community and meet new people.
Show-goers will also be able to see the artists in action. Nikki Callnan will be creating a small studio with a potter’s wheel and William will bring either an interactive 3D game, or he will be painting on-site. After a long absence, he recently took up his brushes again, he said, and has been enjoying people’s reactions to his work.
“They’re crazy (the paintings). People say ‘I’ve never seen anything like that before.’ It opens their eyes,” he said, not wanting to give too much away.
Another rarity at the shows will be a mother-and-daughter artist duo, Calistoga native Donna Higgins, and her daughter, Emma Higgins. Both will be exhibiting their works at the show, with quite different styles.
Donna Higgins is a founding member of the Calistoga Art Center. She creates jewelry using natural stones and pearls. Her signature pieces are pearls intertwined with leather. The price points for her works are very attainable, she said, and sell for $25 to $250.
“I am very connected to my creations and I wish the same experience for my clients,” Higgins said. “Natural stones and pearls must be held to be appreciated and to get the full ‘feel’ of any of my pieces. I encourage people to hold them before trying anything on. Is it rough? Is it smooth? Does it resonate with them the same way it resonates with me?”
Emma Higgins is a painter and illustrator whose works are influenced by her travels and lean towards the “exotic,” Donna Higgins said.
Micah LeBrun is one of several artists that will be bringing their works from San Francisco. LeBrun creates paintings, drawings, and mixed media pieces. He is self-taught and, and his work combines the influences of Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Peter Max. LeBrun’s work also encompasses Native American themes and he had shown his work during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests of 2016-2017.
Le Brun is also a curator for galleries in Marin and San Francisco, and he will be sharing a large booth with Natae Geare, a painter he represents. Geare creates “Very detailed and complex Cornhole board works, stencils, and cinematic themes like from the cult film ‘The Big Labowski,’ and actor Bill Murray,” he said.
Jewelry maker Jackie Cohen lives in Tarzana, Ca., and has traveled all over the U.S. participating in art fairs. This will be his first time in Calistoga. He said he doesn’t know what to expect but, added, “It seems like it will be different.”
Cohen works with unusual elements like ancient Roman glass. The buried glass picks up different fragments from the earth, much like opals, which he also works with. The stones are set in silver and have a flowing and organic style.
For more information about the event visit https://www.celebratenapavalley.org/p/events/sarafornia.