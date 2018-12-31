Bob Hoffman, senior vice president of Thompson & Associates, will discuss estate planning and the common mistakes and hidden opportunities at noon Sunday, Jan. 13, in Bourn Hall, Newton Room at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
Attendees will receive important updates in estate planning, including:
- Making a charitable donation through your IRA minimum required distribution
- Protecting your heirs from losing their inheritance in a lawsuit or divorce
- Why some of your assets may be subject to income tax even if your estate is not large
- Redirecting some of the potential tax on your assets to a local charity.
A complimentary light lunch will be served. The event is sponsored by Grace Church Endowment Committee and St. Helena Hospital Foundation. Please RSVP to David Foushee at Grace Church, 963-4157 or office@grace-episcopal.org; or June Lang at St. Helena Hospital Foundation, 963-6205 or langjp@ah.org.