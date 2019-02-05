Expect to see some colorful rocks around St. Helena next week, as St. Helena Primary School students embark on a week-long lesson about kindness.
The school’s third annual Kindness Week, Feb. 11-14, is intended to foster emotional intelligence in children and promote discussions about kindness and inclusivity.
One component of Kindness Week is an art project called Kindness Rocks! Students will be painting small rocks with messages and images of love and leaving them in random places around town.
“The rocks are designed to make you pause for a moment, reflect on how it made you feel, and think about how to pay it forward,” said Principal Tamara Sanguinetti.
If you find one of the rocks, you can keep it where it is or move it somewhere else.
“Teaching kindness explicitly as part of curriculum is impactful and important for children,” said Alexandra Boeving-Allen, a child psychologist and St. Helena Primary School parent. “We know through psychological science that kindness curriculums in early childhood promote kids' positive behavior toward other kids as well as increase a child's own feelings of self-confidence and ability to manage stress. In our complicated world, this is as important as ever.”