Angwin's Pacific Union College welcomes to the Paulin Recital Hall stage faculty of the department of music in recital with guest artist Shelby Yamin at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Appearing on stage in both solo and joint performances are Jon Mendle, guitar; Rocío López Sánchez, cello; Caitlyn Koester, harpsichord; and Anna Washburn, violin. Yamin will also play violin.

Repertoire for this event includes selections from Vincenzo Galilei’s Contrapunto; Sonata No. 1 by Princesse de Lamballe; Isabella Leonarda’s Trio Sonata Op. 16 No. 3; a selection from the Concerts royaux by François Couperin; and the Frogge Galliard by John Dowland.

Mendle, López Sánchez, Koester, Washburn, and Yamin are all graduates of San Francisco Conservatory of Music and all are experienced and educated in baroque music performance. All except Yamin teach at the Paulin Center for the Arts, a community arts program based out of the department of music at PUC; additionally, Mendle, López Sánchez, and Koester are on the faculty at the college.

Admission to the concert is free and open to all; no tickets are required. A reception will follow.