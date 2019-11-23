A group of pastors from the various faith communities in town are joining together to present an ecumenical Thanksgiving Worship Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. It will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena, 1428 Spring St.
Come join six local faith communities; Assemblies of God, Catholic, Episcopal, Methodist, Presbyterian and Seventh-day Adventist in a seasonal service to celebrate God’s abundant grace in our lives. All are welcome. The offering will benefit the St. Helena Community Food Pantry.
In Napa, everyone is invited to join with other members of our community for a special Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 2210 Second St. In addition to listening to a Thanksgiving-themed Bible sermon, there will be time for congregants to share testimonies of healing and express their gratitude for blessings large and small.
For more information, call 255-5255.