The Saints Athletic Association held its 18th annual Fajita Fest on Saturday at the Native Sons Hall, with proceeds benefiting St. Helena High School athletics.

The event featured a fajita dinner catered by Villa Corona, silent and live auctions, wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia, including jerseys signed by the San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel.

“It was a fun event,” said St. Helena High School Athletic Director Brandon Farrell. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm throughout the community for our kids and their sports, and that was evident on Saturday.”

As a coach, Farrell said he enjoys having so much community support and the “tremendous resources” that come with it.

“When you coach here, you feel that you’re supported. If you want something and you can make the case that you need it, you can get it.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Photos: St. Helena High School Homecoming, 2022 St. Helena High School Homecoming parade, 2022 St. Helena High School Homecoming parade, 2022 St. Helena High School Homecoming parade, 2022 St. Helena High School Homecoming parade, 2022 David Aguilera DeLuna and Cleo McClain, Homecoming royalty St. Helena High School Homecoming parade, 2022 St. Helena High School Homecoming parade, 2022