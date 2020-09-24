Fall arrives and peppers are in abundance at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

Ah the autumn season, usually a festive and happy time of year (sans fires, smoke and, well, the pandemic) with grapes being harvested day and night, apples, pears and figs ripe for the picking and that most versatile of vegetables: the pepper. When visiting family in New Mexico in the fall, I can’t wait to smell peppers roasting in the square, buy two bags, one for me to enjoy by myself and the other to make Green Chile Stew.
There are so many varieties of peppers that it is easy to find many ways to use them and enjoy. Loaded with vitamin A, C, potassium, folic acid and fiber, they have many health benefits. The capsaicin in hot peppers actually acts as an anti-irritant and aids in digestive issues. Their anti-inflammatory properties have many health benefits and studies have shown that a diet rich in red and yellow peppers can prevent chronic joint and muscle inflammation.
Every grandmother I know has a recipe for stuffed bell peppers. My version tends to be a catchall for anything left over but stuff any large pepper with rice, ground beef, lamb or sausage, tomatoes and garlic. One of my favorite uses for peppers is caponata. The pepper is the star, combined with eggplant, garlic, onions, zucchini, capers and herbs. It keeps for a while and always adds a bright, healthy kick to any meal. Ratatouille is my second “go to” dish using peppers. Combined with zucchini, onions, eggplant and herbs de provence makes for an easy and tasty complement to any meat.
But when I am really in a pepper mood, I make a Romesco sauce. Combine bell peppers with tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and paprika then puree with almonds and a bit of stale bread. Great on pasta, but also on seafood or topped with poached eggs.
All of these ingredients can make their way into your market basket this Friday at the Market from Tu Universo Farms, Long Meadow Ranch, Triple T Ranch & Farm and Neufield Farms. Oh, and grab some chile rellenos from Mi Fiesta while you’re at it.
Please join us at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus on Fridays from 7:30 until noon. For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online newsletter or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and an enthusiastic lover of all things St. Helena.
