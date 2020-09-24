Fall arrives and peppers are in abundance at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ah the autumn season, usually a festive and happy time of year (sans fires, smoke and, well, the pandemic) with grapes being harvested day and night, apples, pears and figs ripe for the picking and that most versatile of vegetables: the pepper. When visiting family in New Mexico in the fall, I can’t wait to smell peppers roasting in the square, buy two bags, one for me to enjoy by myself and the other to make Green Chile Stew.

There are so many varieties of peppers that it is easy to find many ways to use them and enjoy. Loaded with vitamin A, C, potassium, folic acid and fiber, they have many health benefits. The capsaicin in hot peppers actually acts as an anti-irritant and aids in digestive issues. Their anti-inflammatory properties have many health benefits and studies have shown that a diet rich in red and yellow peppers can prevent chronic joint and muscle inflammation.