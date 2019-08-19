A stimulating new Fall Meditation series specifically for seniors will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center in St. Helena. The series will be taught by Dr. James Keolker, popular meditation master teacher.
Classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays. The schedule is as follows:
-Sept. 13, “Breath Meditation, How to Unknot Your Mind for Clarity, Joy and Well-being”
-Sept. 20, “Somatic Meditation for Physical Awareness, Liveliness and Comfort” and
-Sept. 27, “Mindfulness Meditation for Insight, Understanding and Acceptance.”
This begins the fifth year of these classes for seniors and is open to both those new to meditation and those more experienced. Classes are free as a community offering from both Dr. Keolker and Rianda House, although reservations are advised by calling (707) 963-8555. Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena.