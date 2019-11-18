Reservations are now open for the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program's fall restaurant taking place Tuesdays through Fridays, from Nov. 19-22 and from Dec. 3-12, with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the St. Helena campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave.
Led by executive chef Elena Sirignano, professional culinary students design, prepare and serve a multi-course luncheon daily as a way to gain real-time experience of working in a multi-faceted dining establishment. The menu is developed by the students themselves, using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and paired with local wines. The tentative menu includes rabbit chorizo tostada with Rancho Gordo scarlet runner beans and sweet potatoes and pan-seared, crispy-skinned striped bass with spaghetti squash. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.
The cost for lunch is $45 per person. All gratuities support student educational enhancement activities. Make reservations online at www.napavalleycookingschool.org/. Reservations also will be accepted during regular business hours by phone: 302-2452. Please call for parties larger than six.