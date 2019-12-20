The St. Helena Public Library's gingerbread house decorating workshop drew 60 people on Thursday. Each family was given a gingerbread house to decorate, with all materials provided.
You have free articles remaining.
Jesse Duarte's 5 memorable stories of 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories from the past year. They each got positive feedback, and they were a lot of fun to write.
Juan Sanchez is a local legend for his running exploits, but most people didn't know he was an illegal immigrant. It was a pleasure to intervi…
Grayson Capener was a blast to interview, and her stories of life aboard a 200-foot square-rigger reminded me of my beloved Patrick O'Brian novels.
Some stories are fun to cover and some are fun to write. This story, about a St. Helena Police Department crosswalk sting, was both.
Thelma Hermes' and Ramona Decker's stories offer a glimpse into the Napa Valley's hardscrabble pioneer days.
Locals were crushed to hear Main Street Books was closing. Fortunately, Napa Bookmine came to the rescue a few weeks later and opened a new st…