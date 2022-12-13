Families make gingerbread houses, enjoy pizza at St. Helena firehouse

More than 500 people packed the St. Helena firehouse Sunday to make gingerbread houses, eat pizza and hang out with Santa Claus.
St. Helena firefighters baked and served free pizza while the staff of the UpValley Family Centers handed out free gingerbread house kits.
According to the UpValley Family Centers, 257 adults, 243 children and 33 staff and students attended the event.
