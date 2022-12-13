 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Families make gingerbread houses, enjoy pizza at St. Helena firehouse

  • 0

More than 500 people packed the St. Helena firehouse Sunday to make gingerbread houses, eat pizza and hang out with Santa Claus.

St. Helena firefighters baked and served free pizza while the staff of the UpValley Family Centers handed out free gingerbread house kits.

According to the UpValley Family Centers, 257 adults, 243 children and 33 staff and students attended the event.

Christmas markets are great places for finding unique stocking fillers.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News