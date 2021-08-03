Family praises St. Helena Preschool For All

The St. Helena Rotary Club launched its Preschool For All Fundraiser on Sunday, and parents are speaking out about how preschool scholarships have helped their children.
Here's a testimonial from one parent whose daughter, Victoria, received a Preschool For All scholarship to attend the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School.
"V-I-C-T-O-R-I-A, how my daughter will confidently offer to spell her name anytime we introduce her to someone new. She’s kind, smart, and one curious toddler. St. Helena Preschool For All has provided Victoria with the opportunity participate in a structured setting with teachers and other children. Had it not been for St. Helena Preschool For All, Victoria would not have been introduced to a school setting until she entered kindergarten.
"Since becoming a student at St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School (Co-Op) we have had the pleasure to witness her social and emotional growth. Victoria is eager to learn and play with others. She takes great pride in being a student at Co-Op and having 'teachers and friends.' Prior to Victoria attending Co-Op I had great concern with Victoria starting school. She was shy, did not have much interest in playing with others, and when she did play it mainly consisted with taking toys out without much purpose. After having attended our first parent-teacher meeting, we learned Victoria’s fine and gross motor skills have significantly improved. Naming all her classmates, drawing people figures, naming her colors and shapes are just some of the academic skills she learned. Victoria understands the importance of sharing with her little sister and friends and is willing to 'take turns' whenever instructed to do so.
"In addition to her normal year at Co-Op, St. Helena Preschool For All offered Victoria the opportunity to attend summer camp at Suns and Stars Montessori. She attended camp daily and loved every day she went.
"In addition to all of Victoria’s developmental growth, St. Helena Preschool For All has also provided both my husband and I with a parent education program that provided us with tools we can utilize to better support both our girls at home. I can honestly say that the tools and information afforded to my family has given us strategies to build strong and healthy relationships with Victoria and our one-year-old. Although everyday comes with different challenges, we parent confidently together. Thank you to the program and all the supporters who have made this possible for Victoria and our family."
Children who don’t have the opportunity to attend preschool begin kindergarten left behind. Help the Rotary Club support children by raising funds for scholarships, so they can enter kindergarten on a level playing field. Let St. Helena be a community that takes care of its own.
You may donate to St. Helena Rotary Foundation, a 501 C(3), at P.O. Box 211, St. Helena or go to the club's website, gorotary.net, and donate online. The children’s families thank you.