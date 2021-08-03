Family praises St. Helena Preschool For All

"V-I-C-T-O-R-I-A, how my daughter will confidently offer to spell her name anytime we introduce her to someone new. She’s kind, smart, and one curious toddler. St. Helena Preschool For All has provided Victoria with the opportunity participate in a structured setting with teachers and other children. Had it not been for St. Helena Preschool For All, Victoria would not have been introduced to a school setting until she entered kindergarten.

"Since becoming a student at St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School (Co-Op) we have had the pleasure to witness her social and emotional growth. Victoria is eager to learn and play with others. She takes great pride in being a student at Co-Op and having 'teachers and friends.' Prior to Victoria attending Co-Op I had great concern with Victoria starting school. She was shy, did not have much interest in playing with others, and when she did play it mainly consisted with taking toys out without much purpose. After having attended our first parent-teacher meeting, we learned Victoria’s fine and gross motor skills have significantly improved. Naming all her classmates, drawing people figures, naming her colors and shapes are just some of the academic skills she learned. Victoria understands the importance of sharing with her little sister and friends and is willing to 'take turns' whenever instructed to do so.