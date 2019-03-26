Welcome spring with an evening of fun! Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley is hosting bingo on Friday, April 5, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., at the corner of Spring Street and Oak Avenue.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Police Chief Tim Foley will be the bingo caller.
Hot dogs, chili (meat and veggie), cornbread, wine, soft drinks and homemade desserts will be available for purchase.
Each winner will receive a cash prize and a bottle of champagne.
Proceeds will benefit Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley scholarships for St. Helena High School and preschools as well as other community projects.