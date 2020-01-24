{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Cameron

Kevin Cameron is founder of the Alpha K9 Service Program.

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring Street, St. Helena.

This month's speaker is Kevin P. Cameron, founder of the Alpha K9 Service Program. He is a highly decorated combat veteran. As a Military Working Dog Trainer, Cameron served 14 years in the military. He is a Department of Defense-certified Kennel Master, trainer and handler. He trains service dogs who are then given to veterans suffering from PTSD.

The Federated Women are also celebrating their 115th anniversary as a service organization. Visitors are very welcome.

