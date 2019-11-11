Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley collect purses for women in need

An Upvalley service club is distributing 114 purses stuffed with goodies to brighten the holidays for women in need.
The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley asked the community to donate purses, toiletries, pocket-size tissues, scarves, socks, hats, sunglasses and other items on Nov. 6.
“We didn’t know if anybody was going to show up,’” said Annette Smith, club president. “But the response was amazing.”
Members spent parts of two days at St. Helena’s First Presbyterian Church stuffing the Purses of Hope, which came from individual donors and from businesses like Lolo’s. The first batch of about 50 purses was delivered Monday to the UpValley Family Centers, which will give them to clients. “They were thrilled,” Smith said.
The club will also give purses to VOICES, which helps foster youth become independent, and NEWS, which serves victims of domestic violence.
The purses are stuffed with “anything that would bring hope and joy to a woman who’s having a bad time,” as well as personal notes offering the club’s best wishes, Smith said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Purses of Hope project was launched in 2018 by the Federated Women’s parent organization, the Mount Diablo District of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The St. Helena club participated on a smaller scale last year, but decided to hold its own event this year.
Some of the first purses were taken to victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, said Cindy Sanders, district president. She remembers the reaction of one mother who’d escaped the fire with her kids but lost of all her possession.
“That purse was the only physical thing that she owned at that moment in time,” Sanders said. “She was just so grateful.”
The purses are also appreciated by women who are homeless or living in safe houses or halfway houses, Sanders said.
“It gives them something that’s genuinely theirs at a time when they have absolutely nothing,” she said.
The Federated Women’s next project will be Christmas shopping for residents of the Veterans Home in Yountville.