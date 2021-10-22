Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley seek 'Purses of Hope'

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley are asking the community to participate in a one-day-only event to collect new or gently used purses and/or personal items for women in need.

The club is asking people to donate travel-size toiletries, purse-size tissues, scarves, sunglasses, etc. to be distributed at several women’s shelters and safe havens throughout the Napa Valley.

These items may be brought to the Presbyterian Church at 1428 Spring St. in St. Helena between 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. During this season of giving, let us all support and bring hope to women in need.