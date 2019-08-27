{{featured_button_text}}
Annette Smith

Annette Smith is the current president of the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley. The group will meet at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Helena. 

 Submitted photo

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will hold its first monthly meeting of the year at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., near Oak Avenue in St. Helena. President Annette Smith will introduce the high school EDGE Youth Leadership award recipients, who will talk about the EDGE conference they attended. Anyone interested in learning about the club's local philanthropic programs is invited to attend.

