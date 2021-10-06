Festa Italiana honors Napa Valley’s Italian American heritage

Mario Sculatti’s great-grandfather Franco came to St. Helena in 1901 from the town of Angera on the shores of Lago Maggiore in northern Italy. Mario said DNA tests confirm that the Sculattis are, like many Upvalley Italians, primarily Swiss in terms of blood.

Franco Sculatti was part of a wave of northern Italians who came to the Napa Valley in the early 1900s to work in the vineyards. He became the equivalent of a sharecropper, managing the vineyard that’s now the Napa Valley Reserve near Meadowood.

“They weren’t making wine, they were just selling the grapes for prices that would sound dirt-cheap to us today,” Mario Sculatti said. “Grapes were just a commodity back then.”

Franco’s son Gaetano worked for Louis M. Martini Winery and Beringer Vineyards. After fighting in tanks during World War II, Gaetano bought surplus tanks and used their engines to power the irrigation systems in Beringer’s newly planted vineyards in Knights Valley and Calistoga.

Gaetano’s son Ron, Mario’s father, also left his mark on the wine industry. As a cellar assistant he contributed to the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that won the famous Judgment of Paris tasting in 1976.