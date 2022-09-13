 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festa Italiana returns to St. Helena Oct. 1

Pestoni Family Winery pizza

Bucky Fukumoto mans Pestoni Family Winery's pizza oven, which pumped out free pizza for guests at the 2021 Festa Italiana. The event returns to Lyman Park on Oct. 1 — along with the pizza oven.

 Star file photo

Festa Italiana, the annual festival honoring Italian heritage, returns to St. Helena’s Lyman Park from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event begins with the raising of the Italian flag on the city’s ceremonial flagpole and the singing of the Italian national anthem by Katie Hopgood-Sculatti.

There will be live music, wine from 24 local Italian-owned wineries, Peroni beer, and food including barbecue chicken, tri-tip, sausage, grilled peppers, beans, pesto pasta, biscotti, hors d’oeuvre platters from V. Sattui Winery, and pizza fresh from Pestoni Family Winery’s mobile pizza oven, which produced more than 100 pizzas at the 2021 event.

In a twist on the event’s annual car show, locals are being invited to bring their own Italian-made cars to the event. Registration is not required. Just park in the lot between Lyman Park and the firehouse.

The event is sponsored by the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Lodge 2077, and organized by St. Helena resident Anthony Micheli.

Admission is free, but donations will be welcome.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

