Festa Italiana returns to St. Helena Oct. 1

Festa Italiana, the annual festival honoring Italian heritage, returns to St. Helena’s Lyman Park from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event begins with the raising of the Italian flag on the city’s ceremonial flagpole and the singing of the Italian national anthem by Katie Hopgood-Sculatti.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

There will be live music, wine from 24 local Italian-owned wineries, Peroni beer, and food including barbecue chicken, tri-tip, sausage, grilled peppers, beans, pesto pasta, biscotti, hors d’oeuvre platters from V. Sattui Winery, and pizza fresh from Pestoni Family Winery’s mobile pizza oven, which produced more than 100 pizzas at the 2021 event.

In a twist on the event’s annual car show, locals are being invited to bring their own Italian-made cars to the event. Registration is not required. Just park in the lot between Lyman Park and the firehouse.

The event is sponsored by the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Lodge 2077, and organized by St. Helena resident Anthony Micheli.

Admission is free, but donations will be welcome.