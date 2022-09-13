Festa Italiana returns to St. Helena Oct. 1

Festa Italiana, the annual festival honoring Italian heritage, returns to St. Helena’s Lyman Park from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
The event begins with the raising of the Italian flag on the city’s ceremonial flagpole and the singing of the Italian national anthem by Katie Hopgood-Sculatti.
There will be live music, wine from 24 local Italian-owned wineries, Peroni beer, and food including barbecue chicken, tri-tip, sausage, grilled peppers, beans, pesto pasta, biscotti, hors d’oeuvre platters from V. Sattui Winery, and pizza fresh from Pestoni Family Winery’s mobile pizza oven, which produced more than 100 pizzas at the 2021 event.
In a twist on the event’s annual car show, locals are being invited to bring their own Italian-made cars to the event. Registration is not required. Just park in the lot between Lyman Park and the firehouse.
The event is sponsored by the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, Lodge 2077, and organized by St. Helena resident Anthony Micheli.
Admission is free, but donations will be welcome.
Italy's longest river would normally be alive with noise in this period of the year. Tourists and locals would come to seek refreshment in its waters from the heat of the Italian summer, dining on one of the docked boats or barges. Others would stream along the river with their smaller boats or canoes. But this year people can walk in the river Po, but not swim or sail. Boats lie on the dried riverbed and the water level reaches barely half a meter near a tourist dock in Ficarolo, where the river marks the boundaries between the regions of Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, the industrial and agricultural heart of Italy. The river Po runs 652 kilometers (405 miles) from the northwestern city of Turin to Venice. It has dozens of tributary rivers, mostly originating in the Alps. But Northern Italy hasn't seen rainfall for months and this year's snowfall was down by 70%. Higher than usual temperature did the rest, leaving the Po basin without its summer water reservoirs, with repercussions on its surrounding economy, tourism, and agriculture. The drying up of the Po is also jeopardizing drinking water in Italy's densely populated and highly industrialized districts, and threatening irrigation in the most intensively farmed part of the country, known as the Italian food valley.
Photos: Go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August.
230 Long Ranch Road
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August. Located at 230 Long Ranch Road, it sold for $5.5 million. Long Ranch Road is reached via Sage Canyon Road at Lake Berryessa. The house featured 6,000 square feet with two bedrooms. It was built in 2007.
Submitted photo
