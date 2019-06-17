Artists from a local fiber art group, Fiber Expressions, will hold a new exhibition of their work at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.
The group recently had a successful showing of art works on the theme of “Journey along Hwy 29” at the St. Helena Public Library in May.
Enter into the beauty of the hidden world of Napa Valley Open Spaces interpreted in stunning textile works. Among the areas represented are Alston Park, Newell Open Space Preserve, Lake Berryessa, Lake Hennessey, Moore Creek Park, Napa River Ecological Preserve and the Westwood Hills Park.
Each artist chose one Open Space and interpreted it using textile art techniques of their choice resulting in a wide variety of approaches to landscape representation, challenging the precepts of traditional fine art techniques. Artists hope people are inspired to take a walk in one of these places and revel in their splendor.
The exhibition opens on Monday, June 24, and runs through to Sept. 27. There will be a reception for artists on Wednesday, June 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. where light refreshments will be served. Further information can be found at napavalley.edu/CommEd/Pages/UVC-Gallery-Exhibitions.aspx.
Fiber Expressions is a group of North Bay fiber artists committed to promoting textile art through sharing techniques and inspiration and organizing workshops, challenges and exhibitions. It is an open group and anyone with an interest in fiber arts or art quilting is welcome to attend. For more information, email JoAnne Lincoln at jklincoln59@gmail.com.