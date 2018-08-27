The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will hold the inaugural Fiesta en el Molino Bale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Bale Grist Mill Historic Park, located at 3369 Helena Highway between Calistoga and St. Helena.
The free event will include:
- Mariachi and rancho music
- Mexican dances for various Mexican regions
- Food and beverages
- Hand on craft activities for all ages
- Tours of the Mill
- Educational, health and community awareness exhibits
Come and celebrate the Grito de Independencia Mexicana and the Latino heritage of Napa County during this cultural community event. Free parking and shuttle bus service from Bothe-Napa Valley State Park to the Bale Mill will be from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information contact Hugo Mata at 494-1699 or hugo@solunaoutreachsolutions.com