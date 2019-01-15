Start 2019 off with this two-session class geared towards anyone who struggling to navigate the world of finance, inheritances, and retirement. The classes will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 at the Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.
Taught by 30-year finance and investment veteran, John Heflebower, CFP, RBC, CPFA, this class features multiple highly respected Napa Valley-based guest speakers (accountants, insurance and real estate specialists, an attorney, and a wealth advisor) all covering topics related to financial planning, investment and risk management, taxes, and estate planning, while demystifying terminology such CRUT, pass-through, IRA trust, and stretch.
Students will gain a greater sense of personal financial and estate planning knowledge through the development of an individualized plan by the end of the course along with a list of support resources. Pre-registration is required, 967-2900 and the cost is $75.