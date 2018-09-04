Can you believe it is September; where has the time gone?
While August has flown by, we have certainly kept ourselves busy at the Chamber. We have a lot of exciting things happening. We just wrapped up our six-series Summer Concert Series at Lyman Park.
Now we are gearing up for the much-anticipated holiday event of the year: “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” brought to you by the City of St. Helena and the Chamber. This epic holiday event will take place Dec. 1-28.
We recently finalized our plan for holiday decorations throughout St. Helena. The city has graciously agreed to purchase and install Christmas lights to illuminate the trees of downtown, which will really brighten up Main Street and light up happy faces! The Chamber and the City have been diligently working together to make sure all of downtown gets embellished with the spirit of the holidays starting the week of Nov. 26. That is when the decorations, including holiday wreaths and other decorations, are expected to be installed. For more details on the holiday event, visit our website sthelenajinglealltheway.com.
We are fortunate to have the help of Event Planner Robb Smith and esteemed residents Marianna Hawkins and Marcus Marquez to help bring a spectacular ice-skating rink to Lyman Park. We can’t forget Parks and Rec’s Andre Pichly who is also helping to coordinate a holiday tree for everyone to enjoy. We really aspire to make this holiday extra magical and something to remember in St. Helena.
On another note, the Chamber is getting ready to launch the third year of our Little Book of Big Experiences (LBE). We invite you to experience St. Helena during Napa Valley’s Cabernet Season with LBE. From November through March, you can be a part of our passport program through some of St. Helena’s best destinations. The goal of this special “little book” is to boost tourism during some of our slower months to help our local businesses.
The book offers experiences at St. Helena’s top wineries, restaurants and hotels. We have put together several “big experiences” designed to entice visitors to come and #stayawhile. Our wineries, restaurants and lodging properties have come together to create special experiences just for you and visitors alike. If you are a member and might be interested in participating in LBE but need a little more information, you can email me directly at Amy@sthelena.com.
Finally, I know I mentioned previously that the Chamber is looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in giving back to your charming community, the Chamber is working to launch a volunteer and ambassador program to primarily help engage our members and accommodate our tourists. We offer fun incentives and fam trips as good-faith compensation. We’re looking for volunteers that would be helping out with our welcome center as well as assist with marketing campaigns and act as public-relations liaisons related to networking/social events sponsored by the Chamber. These volunteers and ambassadors will play an important role in our organization’s new strategic plan and overall direction.
See you on the ice!
Editor’s Note: Amy Carabba-Salazar is the CEO and President of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.