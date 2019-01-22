While having a conversation with a computer tech colleague, he inquired about what exercises would be best for him to receive benefits to his health and wellness without having to devote a lot of time to exercise.
The first thought that came to my mind was an exercise we recommend to our personal training clients in the Napa Valley who are new to exercise, the plank exercise. When I asked my computer desk jockey friend if he knew what the plank exercise was, he replied, “The act of making one’s body look like a plank of wood.” This is normal response from an individual foreign to regular exercise. I got a good laugh out of this response.
However, my friend’s response was accurate. Ensuring that the plank exercise is executed safely and effectively will reap the benefits of a full-body exercise. The plank is easy to master while offering immediate improvements in fitness levels. I asked my computer buddy, “Would you be able to devote 20 seconds of a certain exercise somewhere throughout your day to get stronger?” My computer geek friend responded, “Sounds right down my alley.”
How can 20 seconds of exercise improve fitness levels only once a day? And what is an exercise that makes you look like a plank of wood? As personal trainers in the Napa Valley, we teach clients in our gym two variations: the elbow plank and the straight arm plank. The plank is performed by lying face down on the floor, lifting the body by pushing the torso off the floor, and extending the knees to where the base of pressure is situated on the balls of the feet. Start by holding that position for 20 seconds. Then relax. There are multiple variations to the plank that suffice different fitness levels. For example, we might have clients perform planks with their knees on the ground until they are able to hold that position for 30 seconds before instructing them to bring their knees off the ground.
Twenty seconds of holding a plank feels like an eternity. We have advanced exercise level clients who have a warm-up routine of holding a plank for 2 minutes. The reason the plank exercise can be held longer by someone with an advanced fitness level is like how a plank of pressure-treated redwood is stronger than a plank of particle board. The stronger and more refined that muscles are in the body, the more load the body can endure. Just like a high-quality, strong piece of wood is meant to reinforce house framing.
The plank exercise is versatile because it promotes muscular stress on multiple muscles of the body in one set. The core musculature of the abdomen and back are engaged to ensure the spine does not sag like a bridge from an Indiana Jones movie. The pushing muscles of the upper extremities are challenged including the triceps, pectoral, deltoids and hand muscles when ensuring the body does not plummet. The foot muscles, quadriceps, and glutes work to ensure that the knees don’t touch the ground and the hips don’t sag.
The plank exercise is a manageable exercise for my computer nerd colleague because this exercise can be adjusted depending on where an individual is on the continuum of being a beginner or advanced exercise participant. For example, an individual who is just starting out with the plank exercise can perform the plank by just standing in front of the wall with their body tilted at a slight angle forward and extending their arms forward to hold themselves.
After mastery and competency has been developed in this variation of planks, advancement in difficulty can be increased and the individual can perform the plank on a lower surface, such as a kitchen or bathroom counter top. As the plank exercise performance improves, then the plank can be performed on flat ground when sufficient strength has been achieved.
A cue that we caution our regular Napa Valley gym goers is to ensure to watch out for a few things. When planking out, make sure to tuck the crest of the hips toward the ribs and bear down the rib cage toward the belly button. This will flatten out the spine to ensure rigidity in the back and reduce the likelihood of injury. We also recommend to slightly flex the quadriceps to protect the knee joints and limit sagging in the hips and strain in the low back. Another helpful cue is to “screw the hands into the ground,” which activates the triceps to support the upper body and limit wrist injuries.
The plank exercise is a safe, effective, and easy-to-learn exercise that can be applied to most individuals looking to improve their lifetime fitness levels. Despite where you are in your fitness journey, 20 seconds of the simple plank exercise once a day can transform your body from a plank of balsa wood to a piece of Australian Iron wood.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.