St. Helenans looking to get into shape now have one more option, with the opening of Fit NV next to Sunshine Foods.
Fit NV offers personal training and a variety of group fitness classes including spin, TRX, yoga, Pilates, boxing, HITT-style training, circuit training, boot camp and prenatal.
Owner Casey Miller has hired a staff of six trainer/instructors. An Angwin resident, Miller herself has a master’s degree in kinesiology from Sonoma State University and has worked as a trainer at Health Spa Napa Valley, Meadowood and Auberge.
“Group fitness has always been a big passion of mine,” Miller said. “I see lots of people drive from one place to another to take a yoga class here and a spin class there and train with a trainer here. I wanted to give people a one-stop shop for a variety of fitness offerings.”
Unlike a lot of fitness studios, Fit NV isn’t open to anyone to drop in, hop on an elliptical for a few minutes and then leave. Organized classes, however, are open to all on a drop-in basis.
“If you’re coming there, you’re coming either to work with a trainer or take a class,” Miller said. “I like that purposefulness.”
Having spent 10 years as a trainer, Miller created a business model geared toward trainers and their clients. Unlike gyms that charge trainers a hefty commission of 40-60% of the cost of each session, Fit NV charges trainers rent and lets them work as much as they want and keep whatever they make.
“They’re technically subleasing from me and running their own business in my space,” Miller said.
Miller's clients range in age from 16 to “75 and super-young and fit.” She said she wants Fit NV to appeal to locals and to tourists “looking for a kick-ass spin class before they go wine tasting all day.”
“Everyone’s welcome,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re pregnant, postpartum, six years postpartum, whatever. I also hope to have pop-up classes where the aging community can do mobility work and stretching. There’s going to be something for everyone.”
Fit NV is at 1111 Main St., in part of the former Ben Franklin space. For more information or to register for a class or a membership, go to fitnvonmain.com.