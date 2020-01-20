Janet Fletcher, author of "Cheese & Wine, Cheese & Beer" and the "Planet Cheese" blog, will offer nine classes surveying the world of fine cheese once a month on Wednesday evenings from March through November.
Classes will be held at Silverado Cooking School in Napa and begin with a half-hour reception, followed by a sit-down cheese tasting. Each class will feature a unique theme and appropriate domestic and international wines. This year’s new themes include an evening devoted to France Off the Beaten Path and another evening devoted to Spanish All Stars.
The classes are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and all are held at the Silverado Cooking School, 1552 Silverado Trail in Napa. Cost is $80 per class, $225 for any three classes or $630 for all nine classes. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting janetfletcher.com/cheese-classes-2020 or calling 637-3299.
The schedule is as follows:
March 18: Italian All Stars –Taste superb new creations, classic wheels and some lesser-known gems from Italy’s finest artisan cheesemakers.
April 15: Raw-Milk Cheese Showcase – Celebrate tradition in this class devoted to cheeses made exclusively with raw milk. For some purist cheesemakers, it’s raw milk or nothing.
May 20: France Off the Beaten Path – We’ll “travel” the back roads to taste superb regional cheeses from the country that invented the cheese course.
June 10: Cheese & Wine Deep Dive – How do you create blissful marriages? Master some pairing principles tonight as you sample seven slam-dunk pairings.
July 15: United States of Cheese – Meet stunning cheeses from seven states in this cheesy road trip.
Aug. 19: Cheese & Beer Deep Dive – From IPA and porter to Belgian strong ale and wheat beer, every style has its cheese soul mates. You’ll be a pairing whiz after this class.
Sept. 16: American Cheese Society Blue-Ribbon Winners – Your opportunity to taste what the experts consider the epitome of American cheesemaking.
Oct. 21: Spanish All Stars – Spain is sending us some absolutely remarkable cheeses these days. Taste the standouts, with sparkling cava to start.
Nov. 18: Bubblemania – Enjoy three different bottlings of the elegant Roederer Estate with an equally sumptuous cheese selection.
For more information on Janet Fletcher visit janetfletcher.com.