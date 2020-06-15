Former San Quentin inmate addresses St. Helena Rotary Club

During his service, he said, “We actually received a humanitarian award for rescuing some people stranded in the water. That was one of my highlights of being in the Indian Ocean.”

Alexander was transferred to Camp Pendleton in the early ’80s and it was there he got into trouble. He knew only three people – including one who was dealing with a drug dealer, south of San Diego. “A group of us Marines went there to confront the person and it was not supposed to go the way that it did. It was an accident (death by shooting), but unfortunately an individual lost his life. I spent the next 28 years in prison because of that,” Alexander said.

“Needless to say, in the prison system at that time, I was overcome with guilt, there was not much that I could do to find myself or help myself,” he added.

Kairos at San Quentin

In 1995, 13 years into his sentence, Alexander attended a long weekend program offered by Kairos of California, a ministry program in 15 prisons in California. “I’m here to tell you that changed my life, it changed the direction of my life. After 13 years, finally, I was actually able to look other human beings in the eye and know that my spirit was still alive and know that other human beings didn’t judge me because of my circumstances,” Alexander said.