Two stars of beloved St. Helena Drama productions like “The Wizard of Oz,” “Once Upon a Mattress” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie” are working on a new play together.

The twist? This one’s being staged not at St. Helena High School but in New York City, where Mia Pelosi and Lucy Harrington are looking to make their mark on the world’s most prominent and competitive theatrical scene.

“SuperMarket 86,” written by Pelosi and directed by Harrington, is slated to run Oct. 10-14 at Teatro LATEA in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as part of the New York Theater Festival.

It’s about a cashier and four girls who get stuck in a supermarket during a storm and spend a long night learning about each other and about themselves. Pelosi compared it to John Hughes’ 1985 film “The Breakfast Club.”

“Things are revealed, and they all leave a little different from when they walked in,” Pelosi said.

The pair launched a GoFundMe campaign last week to raise money for costumes, props, sets, crew and rehearsal space. Within a few days they’d exceeded their $3,000 goal with help from St. Helena school faculty members and other longtime supporters of St. Helena Drama.

“I was blown away by all the support,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi and Harrington started studying drama and choir in sixth grade with St. Helena Drama Director Patti Coyle.

“I am thrilled that both of these talented alumni are continuing to pursue their passion for theater and are working together in the Big Apple,” Coyle said. “There is no stopping them now.”

“SuperMarket 86” premiered last winter at New York University’s Experimental Theater Wing, as Pelosi’s senior project. She went on to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree in drama from NYU’s highly selective Tisch School of the Arts.

When she got the opportunity to stage an expanded version of it for the New York Theater Festival, she needed someone to direct it, so she turned to her old St. Helena friend Lucy Harrington.

Harrington participated in St. Helena Drama until her junior year, when she transferred to Justin-Siena High School in Napa. She was also active with Cafeteria Kids Theater, including one of the lead performances in 2017’s “Shrek the Musical.”

She kept in touch with Pelosi on her way to earning a bachelor’s degree in theater at Northwestern University — another top program — and was planning to move from Chicago to New York.

Harrington appreciated the play’s theme of young people, two of them former couples, connecting in unexpected ways.

“They’re all at places in life that they’re not super happy with,” Harrington said. “They come to understand their situations in a different way. They feel a connection that enables them to dream bigger or see themselves in a new light.”

The off-stage roles of writing and directing might come as a surprise to St. Helena audiences who remember Pelosi and Harrington for their acting and singing.

Pelosi had written songs and co-directed St. Helena Drama’s “12 Angry Jurors” with Sofia Osborne in 2018, and she said singing is still her biggest passion. It wasn’t until she spent the summer of 2022 in a theater program in Amsterdam that she was inspired to start writing. The program encouraged students to create their own work, be it dance, song or drama.

“My roommate’s advice was just to write a page,” Pelosi said. “So I did, and then I kept going and it became something I thoroughly enjoyed. I’m trying to be as versatile as possible as an artist.”

Harrington has directed four shows since 2021, including a large-scale production of “Matilda” that incorporated circus and acrobatic elements. When she moves to New York she hopes to support the development of new shows by emerging artists.

“I was ecstatic to have the opportunity to work on a new play, especially one written by my best friend from home,” Harrington said.

To help fund the upcoming production of “SuperMarket 86,” go to gofundme.com/f/supermarket-86-at-the-new-york-theatre-festival. If you happen to be in New York in October, tickets are available at newyorktheaterfestival.com/supermarket-86.

Photos: SH Drama presents 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' Mia Pelosi Frank Lenney and Lucy Harrington Millie, Jimmy and Miss Flannery Cast and crew Sofia Osborne The Priscilla Girls Dance Gabby Gomez