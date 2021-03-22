Former United CEO tells St. Helena students to pursue their passions, be kind

The executive board chairman and former CEO of United Airlines addressed students at St. Helena High School on Friday via Zoom.

Oscar Munoz recounted his ascent from being the oldest of nine children in a Mexican-American family to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company and the first Latino to ever run a major airline.

He advised students to pursue whatever they’re passionate about, seek out people who will support them, and always be kind to others.

“The way you treat people — all people, all the time — you’d be amazed at how that carries your aura around you,” he said. “Because people will tell other people how you treated them.”

Munoz said his leadership philosophy was “Listen, learn, … and only then can you lead.”

He said that after he took over a “broken” United Airlines in 2015, he was struck when a flight attendant broke down in tears and told him she was tired of having to apologize to customers for the company’s shortcomings. His primary goal became to regain the trust of United’s employees.

Munoz also stressed the importance of reading in bridging the cultural divide.