Fourth-grader Ava Roleder of the St. Helena Montessori School won the grand prize in the St. Helena Farmers' Market's annual art competition.
Seventy-three students in grades 3 through 5 at Foothills Adventist Elementary School, St. Helena Elementary School and St. Helena Montessori School participated in this year's contest with the theme "More Monarchs!"
The western monarch butterfly population is down by about 95%. The most important thing humans can do is plant more native nectar plants (to feed adult butterflies) and native milkweed (the only plant the monarch caterpillar will eat).
Students were asked to create a monarch butterfly design that helps bring awareness to the insects. The students’ artwork will be displayed at the market’s General Store throughout the season, which opens Friday, May 5 at Crane Park.
Grand Prize Winner: Ava Roleder, Grade 4, St. Helena Montessori School
Grade 3 first prize: Nicolas Llanque, St. Helena Montessori School
Grade 4 first prize: Daisy Kostow, St. Helena Montessori School
Grade 5 first prize: Cerré Chouteau-Mumford, St. Helena Elementary School