Acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola will be on hand for a special screening of a restored version of 1984's "The Cotton Club" at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Cameo Cinema.
Do you remember that moment when the beautiful Lila (Lonette McKee) -- a mixed-race chanteuse "passing" for white in 1920s New York -- performs a show-stopping rendition of "Stormy Weather," sung with the melancholic passion of a woman who can't express herself any other way? No? That's because that sequence and more than 20 minutes of scenes with Richard Gere, Diane Lane, Gregory Hines and Maurice Hines ended up on the cutting-room floor amidst post-production squabbles between Coppola and the film's producers.
With painstaking archival research and digital restoration, Coppola's original vision for "The Cotton Club" has been restored with "The Cotton Club Encore."
Following the screening will be a Conversation with Coppola, winner of five Academy Awards and a longtime supporter of the Cameo Cinema.
Tickets are $10 and likely to sell out. Rated R (2H 19M). Go to CameoCinema.com.